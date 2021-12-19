2024 election is for us to lose – Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged members and supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stand united and focus on the party’s agenda of retaining power in the 2024 general election.

“The 2024 election is for us to lose,” he said, telling the party faithful to put aside their individual differences and pull together to break the eight-year jinx – the inability to go beyond two terms in office.

This is going to require unity of purpose, making sure that they conduct themselves well and creating a level playing field in the choice of the party’s leader and all other party executives.

Addressing the Annual Delegates’ Conference of the Party at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, the President touted the achievements of his government, saying it had overseen tremendous development projects, which had impacted positively on the lives of the people.

“This government has spent more money on improving education, health, industrial growth, agriculture and infrastructural development than any other government under the Fourth Republic.”

He added that they had been more diligent in improving the welfare of Ghanaians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which had ravaged economies across the world.

“We are not throwing our hands in despair,” he said, pledging his government’s unswerving commitment to building a stronger, more robust and resilient economy, that would work for all Ghanaians.

He called for the people to continue to have faith in the governing party, stating that, the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had nothing good to offer the nation.

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President, gave high marks to the government for its performance, over the last five years.

He said all the macroeconomic indicators – inflation, interest rate, trade balance, rate of depreciation and job creation, showed that they had done a better job, adding that, they were delivering on their election campaign promises.

They had been thinking outside the box to transform Ghana and he spoke of the tremendous efforts at digitizing the economy to bring sustainable development to the people.

Mr. Freddie Blay, the NPP National Chairman, asked the party faithful to use the Conference to review the NPP’s performance and to adopt effective strategies to consolidate its achievements.

The Conference is taking stock of the party’s activities over the years, and to also make some amendments to its constitution.

Source: GNA