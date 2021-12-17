IGP pledges GH¢50,000.00 for information on police killers 

Share this with more people!

Dr George Akuffo Dampare the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has pledged an amount of GH¢50,000.00 to anyone who can assist the Service with relevant information on the suspected armed robbers who killed the two police officers at Zuarungu in Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region.

The two officers who met their untimely during night patrols were Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Adam Sulley who were on night patrol

He, therefore, urged the public especially the residents and those who were at the scene to volunteer information to help bring the perpetrators to face justice.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr David Fianko-Okyere, the Public Relations Officer of the Upper East Regional Police made this known to the media when the IGP paid a visit to the crime scene at Zuarungu to sympathise with people and the police personnel in the region.

The IGP also met with the chief and people of the Zuarungu Traditional Area and the Regional Security Council to get first-hand information and charged the police officer not relent on their efforts at combating crime in the region

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, two police officers with the Bolgatanga East Police Command on night patrol, were shot dead and burnt with the motorbike at Zuarungu market.

According to the ASP Fianko-Okyere, about 2020 hours, the control room of the police command received a distress call that there was an ongoing robbery at Zuarungu Market and while the personnel were being mobilized to respond to the robbery, there was another distress call that indicating that two policemen were shot dead at the scene.

A team of Police officers led by the Bolgatanga Divisional Commander C/Supt/Dela Dzansi and the Regional Crime Officer Supt/Reuben Dugah proceeded to the scene of the crime and saw a burnt Service Motorbike No. GP 2311 packed by the road in front of a provision shop.

Spot investigations disclosed that two were attacked by the alleged armed robbers unexpectedly and shot at them after robbing the owner of the provision shop at the market.

The bullets pierced through the fuel tank of the Motorbike and the tank exploded into flames and partially burnt Constable Sulley.

He said an investigation was still ongoing but noted that Mr Baba Akolgo, the owner of the shop, where the incident occurred indicated that three armed men entered his provision shop made away GH¢2000.00.

Source: GNA