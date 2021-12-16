Visitors to Ghana must be fully vaccinated – President

Share this with more people!

All visitors entering Ghana have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed.

Those who also seek to travel outside the country must also be fully vaccinated. The directive took effect from Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The President stated this on Wednesday in a televised national address on Wednesday to give an update on measures the Government was adopting to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said fully vaccinated passengers coming to Ghana must, in addition, be in possession of a negative PCR test of not more than 72 hours, and also take a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport.

However, children aged five to 12 will not pay for the test.

Any passenger, testing positive at the airport, will be kept in isolation, at a designated isolation facility, and a non-Ghanaian will receive treatment at his or her own cost.

And unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents in Ghana, who departed the country before December 14, 2021 and who return by December 28, will be offered vaccination on arrival at the airport, President Akufo-Addo stated.

Also, airlines flying into Ghana would be fined $3,500 for each unvaccinated passenger on board.

The President said the measures at the airports though stringent, would enable the country better manage the spread of the disease and avoid a fourth wave because international passengers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) constituted the highest source of infections in the country.

He explained that 75 per cent of the positive cases recorded at KIA, have come from passengers who are not vaccinated, and since a large number of visitors, overseas Ghanaians and foreigners are expected to come into the country, drastic measures have to be taken to prevent the importation of the disease.

“As your President, it is my duty to protect lives and livelihoods. The ravages of COVID-19 have been devastating on our economy, and I am determined to return us to our normal way of life as quickly as possible, by helping to defeat the pandemic,” he indicated.

On the reopening of land borders, the President said government was monitoring the level of threat of the disease and ongoing vaccinations in neighbouring countries, “and, as soon as we are satisfied that it is safe to do so, the borders will be open.”

“Until then, I believe this is not the right time to reopen our land borders, especially as we are determined to prevent a 4th wave, and, as such, they will remain closed until further notice.” he added.

Source: GNA