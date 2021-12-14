None of the accused told you that they were planning a coup – Defense counsel

Defense Counsel for Warrant Officer Class Two (WO2) Esther Saan, Mr Lamtiig Apanga, has challenged the fifth prosecution witness that none of the accused persons told him (the witness) that they were planning a coup d’etat.

“Apart from what Staff Sergeant Sule Awarf told you, none of the accused told you they were planning a coup d’etat,” he said.

This was during a cross-examination of the Prosecution witness- Staff Sergeant Jonas Yeankye Kofi Natornaye, by Mr Apanga.

“No but it was at the meeting that I saw that everyone seated knew the reason we were seated there and even Bright Alan Debrah, alias ‘BB’ made us to know that each and everyone knew why he or she came there,” witness explained.

The Defense Counsel told him what he was telling the High Court was not true but the witness insisted, “that’s the truth, my lords”.

Counsel also put it to the witness that his presence at the meeting was not an order from above but upon the instructions of Sule Awarf, his junior, which should not be the case as pertained in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) but the witness said it depended on where the instructions came from, adding that they were pre-informed about the meeting.

Witness told the Court that the meeting had started before he got there and there had been discussions. The lawyer asked whether his (witness’) colleagues briefed him about what had transpired when he joined and he answered in the affirmative.

Witness: “Awarf told me that they had done introduction and that BB made them to know that everyone knew the reason for coming there but the lawyer said at that time Awarf was conversing with somebody on the phone.

Lawyer: “You told the Court that when you got to the meeting some names were written and you added yours,”

Witness: yes, my lord.”

The lawyer asked, “what was your number on the list of names?”

Witness: “Last but one, because when I got there some names had been written and I was asked to add mine, after I copied the names in the book I took from Sergeant Awarf and handed over the sheet of paper to BB. After suggestions, answers and questions I wrote on the paper, I tore it from the book and after the meeting, handed it over to Awarf to be given to our superiors.”

The Court earlier heard from witness that the particular meeting held on June 22, 2018, at the Next Door Beach Resort could not be recorded by one Zakari as tasked by Awarf, adding that he could not operate the device, hence only the audio recording.

The Defense lawyer told the witness that throughout the audio recording of the alleged meeting on June 2018, played in court his client WO2 Esther was not heard and witness said she was there just that she was not speaking loud enough, so the device could not capture her voice as the others because they all had discussions during the meeting.

“Did you take a picture of that list of names?” the lawyer asked but witness answered “No.”

Lawyer: “Did WO2 Saan sign any attendance to confirm she was there?“Yes,” replied the witness

Mr Anthony Lartey, Defense Counsel for Johannes Zikpi, one of the accused persons said the author of the one who copied the list, did not authenticate and witness said yes, he did not.

Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, BB, Zipki, Colonel Samuel Gameli, WO2 Esther, corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpew and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo have been charged for high treason.

They have been charged for varied offences including conspiracy, possession of weapons, high treason and abetment.

All ten have been granted bail and are facing a three-panel judge.

Source: GNA