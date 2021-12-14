Ghana Airports to fine airlines with passengers without proof of payment for COVID-19 test $3500 per person

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) says airlines that fly passengers without proof of payment for the COVID-19 test in Ghana will be fined $3,500 per passenger.

It said effective December 14, airlines that brought passengers who were not fully vaccinated as well as those who had not filled their Health Declaration Form (HDF) shall be surcharged $3,500 per passenger.

A statement issued by the GACL in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said airlines that boarded passengers without Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR test) result or transported and disembarked passengers with Positive PCR test result into Accra would also be fined $3,500 per passenger.

It said the reviewed COVID-19 measures for travellers intending to enter Ghana was to stem the spread of the virus and urged travellers to ensure that the test was conducted within 72 hours before the scheduled departure time from the country of origin.

The statement said all persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana would be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine at the point of embarkation.

“Non-Ghanaian passengers may be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the Airline,” it added.

The statement said Ghanaians would be allowed entry but subjected to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated facility.

“Ghanaian residents who depart Ghana and return within one week would not be required to present a COVID-19 result from the country of departure but they would undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Ghana,” it said.

It said Ghanaian passenger as well as ECOWAS citizens would be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal at a cost $50 to be borne by the passenger.

The statement said all arriving passengers, excepts Ghanaians, who tested positive for COVID-19 would undergo mandatory isolation and treatment at a designated health facility or isolation centre, at a cost to passengers.

“All passengers are required to present evidence of having filled Ghana’s Health Declaration Form (HDF) at www.ghs-hdf.org at the point of embarkation,” it said.

The statement said passengers arriving in Ghana must not have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, including body temperature more than 38°C and must possess a COVID-19 negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin.

It said the test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure time from the country of origin.

Source: GNA