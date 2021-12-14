Court dismisses two applications of embattled Assin North MP

Share this with more people!

A Cape Coast Court of Appeal has dismissed applications filed by the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), Mr James Gyakye Quayson to contest the decision of the Cape Coast High court ruling, restraining him from holding himself as an MP.

The two applications brought before the court were, appeal for stay of execution, to seek an issue of interpretation at the Supreme Court under Article 94(2) clause (a), and the application to file supplementary grounds of appeal to support substantive case (affidavit) before the court.

The substantive case filed by the lead counsel of Mr Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata, was to contest the decision of the High Court ruling on his dual citizenship case.

The Court, presided over by Justice Irene Charity Larbi together with two other judges, dismissed his applications on stay of execution and the other to seek the issue of interpretation at the Supreme Court.

Another motion, an application to file supplementary grounds of appeal to support substantive case (affidavit) before the court, was withheld and the case adjourned to Monday, January 24, 2022.

Mr Richard Takyi Mensah, the Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) briefing the media after the adjournment, said the defendant was playing a delay tactics just to intimidate the law.

“They cannot play the tactics to perpetuity, judgement will come one day,” he stressed.

He said they had brought a solid case before the court and was optimistic that truth and fairness would be served after judgement.

The court was fully packed with political stalwarts and members of the public.

Present at the court were; Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr Kojo Asemenyi, the immediate Past MP for Gomoa Central Constituency among others.

Mr Tsikata refused to comment on the case when contacted.

The Cape Coast High Court had earlier on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, quashed the 2020 Parliamentary election of the Assin North Constituency.

The Court called for a fresh election and ordered the MP to restrain from holding himself as MP for the Area.

Source: GNA