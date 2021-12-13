University of Health and Allied Sciences offers Francisca Lamini admission

Share this with more people!

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), says it is ready to offer Francisca Lamini admission to its medical school.

Ms Lamini, a student of the Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), became the first female contestant to make it to the finals of the National Mathematics and Science Quiz (NMSQ).

UHAS is willing to extend the same offer to her two other male contestants, Bright Senyo Gadzo and James Lutterodt, if they qualify and are desirous.

Dr. Cynthia Sena Kpeglo, Registrar of the University, in a signed letter to the Headmaster and copied to the contestant, said the offer was in line with Ms Lamini’s expressed desire to attend a medical school.

Ms. Francisca Lamini, by her feat, has become the first female contestant to make it to the finals of the NMSQ since 2013.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof John Owusu Gyapong has okayed the proposal.

“I write on behalf of the Vice Chancellor to indicate our willingness to offer Ms. Lamini admission to UHAS to pursue our MB ChB (Medicine) programme in the School of Medicine, if she so desires.”

The letter said although the University was not aware of the interest of the other contestants in the team, it would be willing to offer them admission, if they met the University’s requirement for the wide range of Health and Allied Sciences programmes and provided they were interested in enrolling into UHAS.

It commended the efforts of the teachers for raising such a brilliant group of students, while the University hoped to elicit a response from Ms Lamini and KETASCO.

The University had followed the performance of the KETASCO team keenly and was delighted about the sterling performance displayed by the team throughout the contest that earned the School its first entry into the finals of the competition.

Dr Kpeglo told the Ghana News Agency in an interview to ascertain the details of the admission offer that management “haven’t worked out any details yet.”

She said, “We are aware that a number of associations and individual efforts to provide her funding for her education are emerging and we are assessing the situation.”

The Registrar said the University would wait for her response to the offer and, “other indications and the University will take it off from there.”

Mr Samuel Agbematu, Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics said some other offers have come including one from outside the country and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He said a committee would determine the way forward for the trio at the appropriate time.

He said Master Gadzo is desirous of pursuing Electrical Engineering with Master Lutterodt going for Medicine.

Meanwhile, Ms Lamini, speaking to the GNA, is grateful to UHAS for extending such a special offer to her and her colleague KETASCO finalists and hinted that at the right time, she would take a decision on the offer.

“All the opportunities that are coming my way, I’m accepting them so that when the time is right, I’ll just take a decision.”

Source: GNA