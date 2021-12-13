Government releases funds to complete Sunyani Airport rehabilitation – Contractors

Share this with more people!

Government has released funds for the completion of the first phase of rehabilitation works at the Sunyani Airport, contractors working on the facility confirmed on Monday.

Mr Frederick Asuamah Yeboah, the Project Engineer, Resources Access Limited (RAL), assured that rehabilitation of the Airport would be completed by the end of January 2020 to pave way for commercial flight operations to resume.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said work on the first phase of the project was 95 per cent complete, saying, it was only left with five per cent of asphalting on the run.

During a visit, the GNA noticed works on the taxi-link, the apron, renovation of the terminal structure was completed, while that of the asphalting of the run was progressing steadily.

“We have received funding from the government to complete the project. You can see workers are on-site, and we are determined to complete the project by the end of January 2022”, Mr Yeboah stated.

Later in an interview, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister impressed the contractors to speed up, saying, the facility remained dear to the chiefs and people of the region.

She emphasised the Bono Region had huge economic prospects, saying, flight operations would open up the regional capital, boost economic activities, and spur rapid socio-economic growth and development.

The Sunyani Airport was originally constructed as an Airstrip and later upgraded into an airport in 1969 and it currently has a total runway length of about 1,520.

In 2015, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) shut down the airport as a precautionary measure to forestall any disaster.

Source: GNA