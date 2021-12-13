ECG restores electricity to Yilo, Manya Krobo

Share this with more people!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Sunday restored electricity to residents of Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo after almost two weeks of light out.

Residents shouted in joy as their electric light came on unexpectedly on Sunday at about 1630 hours.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, some natives and residents expressed joy and gratitude to the ECG, saying the two weeks without light was difficult.

Miss Victoria Maamle, a resident, said they had to resort to charging their phones at places that there were generators at a cost of GHC2 and over.

Miss Maamle said she did not support some activities of the youth, which resulted in a power outage.

She agreed to a suggestion that residents of Yilo and Manya Krobo must be given prepaid meters to help solve the problem of customers refusing to pay their electricity bills to avoid future recurrence.

The ECG relocated its District Office from Somanya to Juapong due to serious security threats against its Staff in parts of Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities.

Mr Emmanuel Akinie, ECG Tema Regional General Manager, said the Tema ECG Regional Office decided to close down the office to protect the lives of staff and property.

Mr Akinie said the power supply in that enclave would depend on the availability of full Police escort for ECG’s engineers to attend to power supply challenges.

The Tema Regional ECG General Manager said due to the recent demonstrations and threats on the lives of the staff, ECG was unable to continue full operations in the affected areas.

He emphasised that Management could not risk the lives of any of its employees in such an unsafe environment.

He, however, gave the assurance that ECG would continue to provide quality, safe and reliable electricity services to the other parts of the ECG district, where the security of Staff and installations were guaranteed.

Mr Akinie noted that the ECG had officially requested the Inspector General of Police and National Security Agencies to provide adequate security for the Staff of the Company and all its installations and facilities within the affected enclave.

Source: GNA