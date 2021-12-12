Police officer, hit by an unregistered vehicle at checkpoint dies

A police Constable, Christ Quarshie, 29, died after being knocked down by an unregistered vehicle at the Akwadum Police checkpoint in the New Juaben North Municipality, according to the Eastern Regional Police Command.

Constable Quarshie died after he was run over by an unregistered Toyota Tundra car driven by one John Agyei, aged 53 while on duty at the checkpoint.

The suspect, who was speeding, on reaching the Akwadum Police Check Point, according to DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), knocked down together the barricade and Constable Quarshie.

DSP Tetteh told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the victim was immediately rushed to St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua for medical treatment but was referred to the 37 Military Hospital.

He said Constable Quarshie gave up the ghost in the early hours of Friday at the 37 Military Hospital.

He said arrangements were being made to transfer his body to the Police Hospital morgue.

The suspect has since been arrested and he is in custody.

DSP Tetteh said, “This is the first recorded murder of a Police Officer in the region in this month. The death of the young boy has really affected my day negatively.”

Source: GNA