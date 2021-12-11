We have reduced crime by 50% – Central East Regional Police Command

Share this with more people!

The newly created Central East Regional Police Command says it has reduced criminal activities in Kasoa and adjoining communities by 50 per cent.

Mr Kwadwo Otchere Boapeah, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), the Commander of the region, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Command since its creation in August this year had embarked on several swoops, which had yielded “tremendous successes.”

“Kasoa for some time now has gained notoriety due to the activities of land guards, armed robbery and other related crimes. We swooped on drinking bars, pubs and households, where intelligence gathered revealed criminal activities ongoing,” Mr Boapeh said.

He said a large number of suspects had been arrested, screened and those who were found culpable put before the court.

The swoops, coupled with other drastic measures, according to DCOP Boapeah, had drastically reduced the crime rate in the region and the public was gaining confidence in the Police.

“I can say with confidence that we have reduced criminal activities by 50 per cent and this will continue unabated,” he assured.

The Central East Regional Police Command was carved out of the Central Regional Police Headquarters this year with two divisions – the Kasoa Police Divisional Command and the Millennium City Police Divisional Command.

The region is the first to be created in 55 years and it falls within efforts by the Ghana Police Service to enhance its operations by combating crime in Kasoa in particular, as the city kept sprawling with the attendant high crime rate.

This means that Ghana now has 18 police regions – the Greater Accra and Central Regions have two each with the rest of the 14 political regions having one each.

With 683 police personnel, the Central East Police Command has a total of 10 police district commands and 21 police stations.

Source: GNA