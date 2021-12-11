Joseph Agbeko fights Bulter for WBO Bantamweight

Share this with more people!

Ghanaian boxer Joseph Agbeko will have a chance to win another World title when he faces Paul Butler for the World Boxing Association Bantamweight title on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

This comes after the hospitalization of John Reil Casimero the defending WBO Bantamweight Champion who couldn’t honour tomorrow’s fight against Butler and had been replaced by Agbeko who is also a former champion.

The fight scheduled to happen at the Cola Cola Arena in Dubai witnessed Agbeko tip the scales at 117.8 lbs (53.40 kg) to make the weight for the WBO Bantamweight World Championship bout.

Agbeko has a brilliant chance to become a three-time world champion against the British boxer who has 33 bouts with 15 coming by way of knockout having lost just twice in his career.

In other related developments, his fellow countryman Richard Commey would also fight Vasiliy Lomachenko at the Madison Square Gardens as he also quests to get a world title shot in the near future.

Source: GNA