Police shoots dead suspected robber

Share this with more people!

A suspected armed robber has been shot dead, while his accomplice escaped during a shootout with the Golf City Police Motorbike Patrol team near Tema.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs,, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said following a distress call, a Police patrol team immediately pursued two suspects, riding on a motorbike with the registration number covered with a black polythene bag.

It said the suspects engaged the Police in a shootout leading to the death of one the suspects but the other suspect managed to escape.

The statement said a search on the deceased led to the retrieval of one Samsung A12 mobile phone, one Nokia keypad phone, GH¢10.00 and one black 9mm pistol.

It said later at the scene of the robbery, the victims identified the phones as theirs.

The statement said the Tema Regional Crime Scene team had examined and processed the scene for investigation.

It said meanwhile, the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Tema General Hospital awaiting identification and autopsy.

The statement said Police had mounted a manhunt for the second suspect who was believed to be limping on one leg.

It lauded the two patrol officers for their bravery in pursuing the suspects.

The statement assured citizens that criminals would be pursued with all available resources to make communities crime-free.

Source: GNA