MP for Nhyieaso appears in court for violating road traffic regulations

Dr Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyieaso has appeared before the La Magistrate Court for violating road traffic regulations.

The MP was put before the court when he presented himself to the Police after failing to appear in court on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

A news brief from the Police said Dr Amoah, was on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, arrested together with six others for violating road traffic regulations around the Airport By-pass.

It said details regarding his appearance in court would be provided by the Accra Regional Police Command in due course.

Meanwhile, an earlier statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Police in Accra on Wednesday, put before the La Magistrate Court, seven suspect drivers who were arrested on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, for flouting the Road Traffic Regulations during a special exercise.

It said five of the suspect drivers appeared before the Court where four, namely; Dominic Atuahene-Ababio, Daniel Boateng, Emmanuel Kofi Ofori and Joseph Brown, were sentenced to pay a fine of GH¢1,800.00 each or in default serve three months prison terms.

The statement said all four convicted drivers paid their fines.

It said driver, Thomas Atinga, was convicted to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for three months or in default serve a three-month prison term.

The statement said the Court, however, issued a warrant for the arrest of Dr Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyieaso and Samuel Anim because they failed to appear before the Court.

It said the Police Administration had directed all Police formations throughout the country to clamp down on recalcitrant drivers especially those who drove V8 vehicles.

The statement cautioned drivers of such vehicles to stop flouting Road Traffic Regulations or face the full rigour of the law.

It said the Police were determined to enforce the laws of the country and therefore urged the public to support them.

Source: GNA