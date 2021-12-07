Vivo Energy celebrates 10 years

Share this with more people!

Vivo Energy, the pan-African retailer and marketer of Shell and Engen-branded fuels and lubricants, has marked the first decade of its formation with local celebrations across its 23 operating countries and support teams.

The company was formed on 1 December 2011, initially with seven Shell-branded countries, and a further eight Shell-branded countries added to the Group within two years.

In 2019, eight more countries were added, this time under the Engen-brand. Vivo Energy Ghana joined the group in 2013.

A statement signed by Shirley Tony-Kum, Corporate Communications Manager of the company and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said in its first decade, the Vivo Energy story was one of growth, nearly doubling the size of its Retail network.

“Other highlights include; creation of a non-fuel retail offer, development of the Commercial offer, adding alternative Power solutions, and growth of the Lubricants business.”

Commenting on the milestone according to the statement, Group CEO, Christian Chammas said: “1st December marks a special day in the history of Vivo Energy, and I am proud of the immense achievements that we have achieved over our first 10 years.

“These include; our relentless prioritisation of HSSEQ; our sustained growth; our focus on customers; and a determination to always do business the right way. Underpinning all of these is the dedication and commitment of the teams who work for Vivo Energy, and I pay particular thanks to them for their ongoing commitment to deliver our strategy, guided by our purpose.”

It said Mr. Kader Maiga, Managing Director, Vivo Energy Ghana added: “From the very start ,the Vivo Energy Group set out to be a fast acting, entrepreneurial and agile organisation, supported by the strength and reputation of powerful consumer brands. In Ghana we try to live up to the Group’s ambitions on a daily basis, offering high-quality products and services to our Retail and Commercial customers, and striving to achieve the Group’s vision of becoming Africa’s most respected energy business. It is worth noting that Ghana’s retail network has almost doubled since joining the group, setting industry standards and driving innovation in the downstream petroleum sector.”

The statement said as it moved into its next decade, the Vivo Energy Group was stronger than ever, with favourable macro trends driving long-term demand growth in our markets.

“Vivo Energy will continue to invest to grow its fuel and non-fuel offerings to meet this demand, while broadening its product mix to provide long-term benefits to customers and stakeholders.”

Vivo Energy operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa with a network of over 2,400 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Shell and Engen brands.

Source: GNA