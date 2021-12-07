Treason trial: Man petitions IGP, others for the arrest of prosecution star witness

Share this with more people!

Mr Douglas Kwadwo Awarf, a man who claims that Staff Sergeant Sule Kwadwo Awarf, prosecution’s star witness in the ongoing treason trial of ten persons, has impersonated him, has called for his arrest.

Mr Awarf, also claims that the witness is called Inusah Napor and not Kwadwo Awarf and is using his name and his certificates hence his petition to the Inspector General of Police.

In his petition he stated that, “Your humble servant Douglas Kwadwo Awarf, a citizen of Ghana, born and bred at Bechem in the Ahafo Region of Ghana writes this petition on the above subject matter.”

“That the name given me by my parents at birth is Douglas Kwadwo Awarf and I have used the Kwadwo Awarf throughout my schooling life and education from Bechem Presby Primary School and Junior Secondary school then to Tepa Secondary School until I completed my SSCE WACE in the year 2004. That all my educational or academic certificates are in the name stated above.”

“It is my information that our friend by the name Inusah Napor Sulley who once stayed with us at Bechem is now using my name and my certificates to the extent that he used same to join the Ghana Armed Forces,” the petition continued.

“I have had the privilege of following court proceedings in the High Treason case currently before the High Court, Accra (Financial Division 2) where my impersonator is Prosecution Witness Three (PW3). As a matter of fact, PW3 admitted during cross examination that he did not join the Ghana Army with his own certificate.”

I am ever ready to provide relevant documents upon request, he stressed.

“Please note that because I have become aware of the developments or issues surrounding my impersonation by this serving soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces, my family house at Bechem, my parents, my former Schools etc in recent weeks have been inundated with visits by security personnel including Soldiers, Policemen, BNI officers etc all in an attempt to compromise me or my family or the School authorities.”

It added, “That by virtue of this impersonation and its associated misconduct by the said soldier including his further admission during cross examination that he shot and killed someone in self-defence at Nsakina (on the Accra-Nsawam road), myself and my entire family are being accused of murder.”

That my life is now under threat because of some utterances by officers doing the biddings of my impersonator, that the conduct of the suspect (my impersonator herein, his agent, assigns or officers/employers) will clearly bring the administration of justice into disrepute and ought to be checked.

“I am therefore humbly requesting for your timely intervention to arrest my impersonator and have him prosecuted,” it said.

“I trust you would assist me to have this matter resolved amicably”.

The petitioner also copied the Chief of Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces, Burma Camp, the Attorney General, Ministry of Justice & Attorney General, Director, National Investigation Bureau as well as the Country Director, UN Office, Accra.

Source: GNA