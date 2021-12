Share this with more people!

The police on Monday arrested 22 suspects for offences including rioting, causing damage and blocking public road in the Greater Accra region during the nationwide sit-down strike by drivers’ unions.

A news brief from the police said the suspects took advantage of the sit-down strike to disturb public peace notably at Anyaa, Sowutuom and Amasaman.

It said all 22 suspects would be put before court Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Source: GNA