Agricultural lands in Greater Accra under threat – MCE

Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, has urged traditional rulers to reserve lands for prospects as far as the youth was concerned.

The Municipal Chief Executive, who made the call at Gbetsile in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality, said most communities within the Greater Accra Region had lost their arable lands to businesses and residents.

He explained that the government would need land to establish companies and also engage the citizenry on its flagship policies and programmes, including planting for food and jobs, amongst other important social interventions to create decent jobs for the teaming unemployed youth.

Mr Okoe Amanquah said traditional rulers, including stool subjects, must desist from the indiscriminate sale of lands within their various traditional areas.

Nii Teye Kojo Amanquah Sune I, Gbetsile Mantse, said the traditional authorities would at all times work with government institutions to propel development in the various communities.

Nii Sune I urged the youth to consider agriculture as means of survival, saying that farming and other agriculture-related activities paid more than some white-coloured jobs that the youth preferred.

About 11 farmers from Kpone-Katamanso were awarded at Gbetsile during the 37 farmers day celebrations organized by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly on Friday 3rd December 2021.

Source: GNA