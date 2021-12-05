Ghana Water says it has made strides in Infrastructure Transparency Index

The Western Regional Office of Ghana Water Company Limited says it has chalked some notable milestones with regard to procurement transparency, zero accountability and citizens’ participation.

The company was graded above average during a survey conducted using the Infrastructure Transparency Index mechanism under the Infrastructure Transparency Initiative (CoST).

The CoST approach works to enhance transparency accountability and participation in the procurement of works, particularly in the public sector to drive value for money and the delivery of quality structures across member countries and subnational levels.

The survey, conducted within five months, sampled 30 public infrastructure projects from 15 participating Procuring Entities in the Western region to complement the ongoing work aimed at strengthening infrastructure governance through the use of CoST’s Infrastructure Transparency Initiative Index (ITI).

The ITI is an evaluation instrument used in measuring the level of infrastructure transparency and quality of the associated processes that improve participation and accountability among procuring entities at the national or sub-national level.

The survey also sought to strengthen the operationalization of existing legislation such as the Public Procurement Act, 2003( Act 663) as amended, Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the right to information Act, 2019 (Act 989) as well as Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 963)

Mr Winfred Frealar Kwamivi, the Regional Procurement Manager, who represented the Ghana Water Company during the research, said the success chalked was because the government and donor-funded projects were executed within stipulated principles.

“At Ghana Water, our big projects are usually government-supported donor- funded and they are expecting you to account and engage at every level… you cannot afford to do otherwise”, he added.

The company is doing a lot to improve upon services to its many customers with the introduction of Electronic billing and payment.

The company, under special projects, was also producing bottled water: G-Water.

Mr Kwamivi said to reduce cost in its value chain, the company was re-tooling its District offices and Stations across the country to improve upon water distribution and efficiency in customer service delivery.

“Our performance and recognition by CoST ITI will also go a long way to improve on quality and social accountability to the public,” he said.

Source: GNA