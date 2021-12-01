Presby Church of Ghana donates GH¢200,000.00 towards national cathedral

Share this with more people!

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has donated GH¢200,000 towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator, General Assembly of the Church, made the donation to the leadership of the national cathedral project at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Accra.

The donation was made on the sidelines of a national symposium held by the Church and on the theme, “Corruption, Security and the Church.”

Reverend Mante said the Church supported the construction of the Cathedral and called on all Christians to donate towards it.

He condemned the politicization of the project, saying, the project would bring benefits to the entire country such as hosting of national events and in tours.

Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, Chairperson, Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral, expressed appreciation to the Church for the donation.

Mr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director, National Cathedral of Ghana, said the project was progressing and was hopeful that it would be able completed by March 6, 2024.

He said they would be moving to all parts of the country to seek support for the construction as well as educate the public on its benefits.

He said the building would boost the country’s tourism potentials as many people from all over the world come to see it, especially the biblical gardens and museums.

“What we have been doing is entreat all Ghanaians particularly Christians to be part of it. So far, we are making progress a lot of people are donating,” he said.

Mr Opoku-Mensah said last month they received GH¢2 million in donations for the project.

The National Cathedral of Ghana is an ongoing interdenominational Christian cathedral being built in Accra.

The Cathedral will have a 5,000 seater auditorium, chapels, baptistery, a music school, an art gallery, and a biblical museum.

The design of the cathedral would reflect the art and culture of Ghanaian ethnic groups consisting of the high pitched and staggered roof will be reminiscent of Akan inspired architecture and the facade will be concave and decorated with timber in imitation of Ashanti royal stools.

The architect for the project is the British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye, who also designed the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Source: GNA