Policeman arrested for alleged sexual harassment of woman

General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah has been arrested for allegedly harassing and “violating the dignity” of a female victim.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, has reached out and spoken to the victim and assured her of thorough police investigations and any other necessary Police support, including psychological care and trauma therapy.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the Police Administration had seen a video in, which a person in a Police uniform was captured allegedly sexually harassing a female in a car.

It said after reviewing the video, the Police immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

The statement said preliminary investigation indicated that the male person involved in that “shameful and despicable” act was a Police Officer stationed at the Regional Operations Unit, Bono Regional Police Command.

It assured the victim and the public that full investigations would be conducted into the matter and the public updated in due course.

The statement apologised to the affected woman in particular, for what she experienced and to the public, because the “matter affected the very moral foundation of the country.”

Source: GNA