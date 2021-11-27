Prof. Dodoo finally pardons Martha Bissah for indiscipline

Share this with more people!

Professor Francis Dodoo former President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), has finally pardoned Ghana’s 800m Youth Olympics Gold medalist, Martha Bissah on acts of indiscipline she made six years ago.

The 23-year old athlete was alleged to have made defamatory comments about Prof. Dodoo which made the latter placed an indefinite ban on her.

Several attempts by the GAA and Prof. Dodoo was made to make the athlete substantiate or retract her comments but all proved futile which led to her indefinite ban by the GAA.

However, an intervention from the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi, resulted in Martha apologizing and withdrawing all comments made against the GAA and its former President.

In a tweet by the second Vice President of the GAA, Charles Osei Asibey, it stated that “Former GAA Boss FrancisDodoo has pardoned @marthabissah after the latter wrote through the @Gh_NSA retracting and apologizing for defamatory comments made in 2014.

“Francis Dodoo is set to have a father and daughter conversation with Martha Bissah.”

Meanwhile, the GAA is yet to take a decision on lifting the indefinite ban imposed on her to represent Ghana at international competitions.

Source: GNA