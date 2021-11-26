Haul John Boadu, Osafo Maafo before Privileges Committee – Agbodza

Share this with more people!

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, Ranking Member on Roads and Transport Committee, has called on Parliament to haul Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and former Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo, before the Privileges Committee for allegedly making comments, which seek to denigrate the House.

He said if no action was taken against them it would be difficult in the future to discipline others who would commit similar offences.

“Mr Speaker, I challenge this House to make sure John Boadu and Senior Minister are hauled before the Privileges Committee of the House.”

Mr Agbodza said this in his contribution to the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government.

Messieurs Maafo and Boadu were reported to have made some unpleasant comments about Speaker Alban Bagbin following his directive to the Road Minister to reverse the cessation of the road toll collection at the toll booths.

Mr Agbodza said the Roads Minister, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, breached the law by arrogating to himself the right to determine whether to collect taxes or not as well as refusing to back-track on the directives.

Mr Agbodza said not long-ago a reggae musician, Black Rasta, made some derogatory statements against the House and was hauled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament and that John Boadu and Mr Maafo’s statements were equally in bad taste as Black Raster’s.

Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee, in his contribution debunked claims that government had not allocated any funds to the Infrastructure Fund.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led Government had made the largest investment in the road sector in the history of the country.

Over the last five years the Government had invested a total of GH₵6.4 billion in road infrastructure and expanded the road network from 73,000km to 80,000km.

Source: GNA