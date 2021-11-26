GES releases guidelines for 2021 school selection

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Education Service (GES), has released guidelines for the 2021 school selection process.

In a press statement, GES said all Senior High Schools (SHS), Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions had been placed in four categories – A, B, C and D.

It asked all candidates to choose their first to fifth choices from schools in category A, B and C in order of their preference, adding that, each choice must have a programme and accommodation preference, day or boarding.

The Service asked candidates and parents to note that category A schools could only be selected once and Category B schools, twice, however, a candidate could select all five choices from category C.

“In category A, a candidate can select only one school; in category B, a candidate can select two schools, and in category c, a candidate can select five schools,” it stated.

The statement said candidates were to select a compulsory day school as sixth choice from category D or choose a boarding school from the list of schools in appendix three of the 2021 schools register as special boarding.

“Category D represent the Day school option. These are schools that candidates can attend as day students and, therefore, must be schools that are, located in the candidates’ catchment area. Appendix three contains special boarding schools that can be selected as boarding for the sixth choice,” it stressed.

The statement said for candidates who wished to offer TVET programmes, they should select all six TVETS schools from Category A, B and C as Day or Boarding.

It entreated parents and guardians to supervise their wards in the selection and filling process and ensure that they signed and submitted the forms to their current Junior High Schools.

Source: GNA