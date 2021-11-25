Martha Bissah finally apologizes to GAA for misconduct

Share this with more people!

Former 800m Youth Olympics gold medalist, Martha Bissah has finally apologized for misconduct towards the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA).

Bissah, was banned by the GAA for indiscipline six years ago and had since not represented Ghana at any international competition.

In an apology letter through the National Sports Authority to the GAA, she said, “I wish to humbly express my sincerest apology and utmost regret for my behavior towards the Ghana Athletics Association in general and Professor Francis Dodoo in particular sometime in 2015.

“I am really sorry for my unprofessional and immature behavior as well as my subsequent defamatory comments.

“I know my actions have damaged our working relationship and hope this broken relationship will be restored to enable us to work together again. I assure you that I will not act in that manner again. Please accept my apologies.”

The 23-year-old athlete remains the only athlete to have won gold for Ghana at the Youth Olympics in 2014.

Meanwhile, the GAA is yet to take a decision on the long-awaited apology.

Source: GNA