Deceased in Ho-Fiave murder case is Zambian – Police

Police detectives in the Volta Region have established the nationality of Elizabeth Mudenda, the victim of the Ho-Fiave alleged murder case as a Zambian.

The deceased is believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend and concealed in a refrigerator in his room.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, Regional Public Affairs Officer briefing the Ghana News Agency, said two relations of the deceased and the Embassy have been contacted.

She said the principal suspect, Frank, the boyfriend of the deceased, is still on the run and efforts were being made to arrest him.

Mrs Tenge denied earlier reports of both lovers working at Kekeli Hotel in the Ho Municipality, saying it was only Frank, who is a staff member and on the payroll of the hotel with the deceased regularly accompanying him to the place.

She disclosed that Frank as known in his neighbourhood has multiple identity documents and at the workplace was known as Emmanuel with some documents of the suspect referring to him as Augustine Korsi Fiagbedzi.

DSP Tenge said neighbours and a landlady have attested seeing the lovebirds together on Friday but Frank was seen alone on Saturday and Sunday until the incident was reported to the police on Monday.

Wild flies exposed the decomposing body of the deceased dumped in a double-decker refrigerator by the suspect when some people came looking for the couple at their rented apartment at Ho-Fiave.

This led to a break-in and the discovery of a body covered in a dress with Frank nowhere to be found.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in the morgue awaiting autopsy.

Source: GNA