GCB commits GH¢500,000 for sports development in 2021

The Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) says they have committed almost GH¢500,000.00 to the development of sports this year.

This they say is part of the bank’s contribution towards sports development in five key thematic areas of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which according to them plays a cardinal role.

A statement released by the banking giant said: “Of the amount, GH¢200,000.00 has been donated towards the development of women sports and establishment of the women’s sports excellence center being spearheaded by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) in collaboration with the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo”.

It added that the Bank also contributed GH¢100,000.00 to the Black Stars’ in their matches towards qualification to the 2022 World Cup and 2022 African Cup of Nations tournaments to be held in Cameroon.

The Bank also announced its headline sponsorship for two key Golf Tournaments in the country with an amount of GH¢20,000.00 and GH¢68,500.00 respectively – the Royal Golf tournament in Kumasi which is under the distinguished patronage of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II and the Bok Nam Kim Golf Tournament at the Air Force Officers’ Mess East Cantonments, Accra.

Mr. Kofi Adomakoh, Managing Director of the Bank in the statement noted that GCB’s involvement in sports development is to cement its place as the Bank that celebrates excellence in all facets.

He said as the Bank with a rich national heritage, GCB prioritizes sports in its strategic focus in the interest of Ghanaians.

Source: GNA