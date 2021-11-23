Home / General News / SHS selection begins Monday November 29

SHS selection begins Monday November 29

General News

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says the selection of schools for students who just-ended the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will begin from Monday, November 29, 2021, to Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The GES, in a press release signed by Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head, Public Relations Unit, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, advised parents and guardians to take keen interest in the exercise.

The statement said the Service would begin a sensitisation exercise on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in all regional and district education directorates and schools on the guidelines for the selection procedure.

It said there would be infographics, short videos in nine Ghanaian languages and flyers on the exercise.

“Again, there will be an opportunity for the candidates to text to a short code and confirm their school choices before actual placement will be done,” it added.

A total of 571, 894 candidates sat for this year’s BECE in 2,158 examination centres across the country.

Source: GNA

