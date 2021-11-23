Police hunts suspect for murdering girlfriend and dumping body in fridge

Share this with more people!

The Volta Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for one Frank, who is suspected to have murdered his girlfriend and deposited her body in his refrigerator.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tengey, in a brief said the police received information on Monday at about 0900 hours from Ho-Fiave that neighbours have observed a strong stench emanating from Frank’s room with house flies violently hovering around the windows and the door.

She said they broke into the room and found Lizzy, the girlfriend of the said tenant, dead in a double-decker refrigerator.

DSP Tengey said the tenant, Frank, was nowhere to be found.

She said an investigative team proceeded to the scene and after careful inspection of the crime scene, the body, which was at an advanced state of decomposition in a white double-decker refrigerator was conveyed to the Ho Municipal Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Search is underway to trace and arrest the said boyfriend, who is believed to have killed the deceased.

The public is requested to volunteer information towards the arrest of the suspect.

Source: GNA