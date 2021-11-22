Hearts coach attributes team’s poor form to fatigue

Share this with more people!

Samuel Boadu Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has attributed the team’s recent performance in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to fatigue.

“It’s obvious fatigue is having a toll on the players and you could see from how they play in the first half.

“We played very well in the first half and created a lot of chances, but the second saw a different looking very tired,” Coach Boadu said in a post-match interview”.

Hearts of Oak has gone four games in the GPL without a win and lost their game against AshantiGold in the week four match at the Len Clay Stadium.

Hearts dominated the local scene last season and had little rest after the league.

According to Coach Boadu, their defeat against AshantiGold was unfortunate but noted that they would have to work their way back into the competition.

“It’s not over yet, we are still in the competition and we have to psyche up our players.

“We have to sit the players down psyche them up and prepare them for the next game,” he added.

Source: GNA