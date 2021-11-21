Home / General News / Budget not clear on entrepreneurial opportunities for youth – GTLC

Budget not clear on entrepreneurial opportunities for youth – GTLC

4 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
Ken Ofori-Atta – Finance Minister

Mr Ibrahim Akalbila, the National Coordinator of the Ghana Trades and Livelihoods Coalition (GTLC), says the 2022 budget has not provided a clear agenda in respect of a sustainable entrepreneurship programme for the youth in the country.

He said previous governments used such ambiguous statements without concrete plans to hold on to and that had continued to widen the unemployment problems for the youth.

Mr Akalbila made the statement in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, in reaction to the budget statement presented by Mr Ken Ofori–Atta, the Finance Minister, to Parliament.

The government, according to the Finance Minister, had developed the YouStart initiative, proposing GH¢1 billion each year to catalyze an ecosystem to create one million jobs.

Also, in partnership with the Financial Institutions and Development Partners, the government would raise two Billion Cedis while local Banks had also agreed to a package that will result in increasing the SME portfolio up to GHC 5 billion over the next three years.

However, the GTLC Coordinator said such plans needed to identify year on year agenda and which groups needed to be targeted for credit and training to ensure all benefited by end of the stipulated period.

“The opportunities the budget presented should give a roadmap to how the young men and women can gain from the interventions,” he said.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Health Director unhappy about public’s unwillingness to take COVID-19 vaccine

Dr Prince Quarshie, the Deputy Director, Public Health at the Bono Regional Directorate of Ghana …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer