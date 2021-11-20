Philanthropist donates GH¢50,000 towards construction of National Cathedral 

Share this with more people!

A Kumasi based businessman and Philanthropist, Nana Baafour Yaw Agyei, has donated an amount of GH¢50,000.00 to support the construction of the national cathedral.

Nana Agyei, Chief Executive Officer of Adjei Baafour and Sons Limited, said the amount was in response to the government’s appeal to individuals and organizations to help speed up the construction of the historic project.

He said he conceived the idea of supporting the project about a year ago and it was today that the Lord had made it possible for him to contribute his quota to build a sanctuary for the glory of God.

Nana Agyei said as a Christian, it was his utmost responsibility to support the project and called on all Christians to support the government to make the construction of the historic monument a reality.

Reverend Dr Kwabena Darko, Chairman of the Cathedral Fund Raising Committee who received the amount, said the President, Nana Akufo Addo was passionate about the construction of the cathedral because he made a promise to God about it.

He said he received back, as indicated in the Bible, adding that God would bless all those who donated generously to the construction of the cathedral.

Rev. Dr Darko said the Committee was keeping data of all those who were contributing to the project and praying daily that their efforts should not be in vain.

He urged Ghanaians to contribute to this worthy course and make it a reality, to the glorification of God.

Rev. Dr Steve Asante, Past President of the Ghana Baptist Convention and Rev. Dr Seth Frimpong Coleman, a Representative of the Christian Council of Ghana, all called on others to emulate the kind gesture of Nana Agyei.

Source: GNA