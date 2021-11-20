Capt Kojo Tsikata dies at 85

Share this with more people!

Captain Kojo Tsikata (Rtd.), Ghana’s former security chief, has died at age 85.

A statement from the family, signed by Colonel Joshua Agbotui (Rtd.), said Captain Tsikata died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, 2021.

It said arrangements were being made for a private family funeral.

Kojo Tsikata was appointed in 1982 as Head of National Security under the Jerry Rawlings administration until 1995.

He was a member of the Council of State and a captain of the Ghana Army.

In 1995, he was asked to join a negotiating team with Ibn Chambas who was the then Deputy Foreign Minister.

He was appointed by Gaddafi to a Senior Advisory position in charge of the Al Mathaba Central Committee, a support centre for the liberation movement and anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist organisations.

Captain Tsikata received one of Angola’s highest honours, known as Carlos Silva among Angolan fighters, for his role in the struggle for national independence.

Captain Tsikata was a holder of the Solidarity Award and of the Order of “Carlos Manuel de Céspedes,” conferred on him by the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba.

Reports indicate Captain Tsikata had been ill for a while and improving but things changed on Friday, November 19 and he passed on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

He distinguished himself as a security and intelligence expert.

He was a founding member of the National Democratic Congress.

Source: GNA