FIFA refers SAFA’s protest over Ghana match to Disciplinary Committee

Share this with more people!

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has referred a protest filed by the South Africa Football Association (SAFA), to a member of the Disciplinary Committee.

A statement from FIFA said the Committee would sit on the matter on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

It added that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also been given the chance to respond to the claims submitted by SAFA.

FIFA said the protest would be submitted to a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on 23 November, for consideration and decision in accordance with art. 14 (9) of the Regulations FIFA World Cup 2022, Preliminary Competition as well as arts. 46 and 54 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC).

Ghana defeated South Africa by a lone goal courtesy 33rd-minute penalty converted by Andre Ayew.

South Africa has since lodged a protest with FIFA with claims that the match was fixed hence calling for a replay.

Source: GNA