Home / General News / Abesim murder case adjourned to December 16

Abesim murder case adjourned to December 16

30 seconds ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

The case in which Richard Appiah, a footballer, is being held for allegedly killing and storing body parts of two minors in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region, has been adjourned to December 16.

This was because the Magistrate, Ama Adomako Kwakye, hearing the case at the Kaneshie District Court, is still on leave.

Appiah, who was brought to court under police escort, is still on remand.

Accused is standing trial at the Court for allegedly killing two children and storing their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim.

Being held on two counts of murder, the Court has preserved plea.

Appiah is said to have murdered the two minors, Louis Agyeman and Stephen Sarpong in cold blood.

Some body parts and intestines believed to be those of the victims were allegedly retrieved in a farm.

The minors have since been buried.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Abena Osei-Poku chairs Ghana Stock Exchange Council

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Council has announced the appointment of Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer