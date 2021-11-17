Abesim murder case adjourned to December 16

Share this with more people!

The case in which Richard Appiah, a footballer, is being held for allegedly killing and storing body parts of two minors in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region, has been adjourned to December 16.

This was because the Magistrate, Ama Adomako Kwakye, hearing the case at the Kaneshie District Court, is still on leave.

Appiah, who was brought to court under police escort, is still on remand.

Accused is standing trial at the Court for allegedly killing two children and storing their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim.

Being held on two counts of murder, the Court has preserved plea.

Appiah is said to have murdered the two minors, Louis Agyeman and Stephen Sarpong in cold blood.

Some body parts and intestines believed to be those of the victims were allegedly retrieved in a farm.

The minors have since been buried.

Source: GNA