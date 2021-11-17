Abena Osei-Poku chairs Ghana Stock Exchange Council

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Council has announced the appointment of Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku as its Chairperson, effective October 14, 2021.

She is the second female in twenty-six years chair the Exchange after the late Mrs. Gloria Nikoi.

She takes over from Mr. Ray Anselm Sowah, whose tenure ended at the last Annual general meeting

held on July 28,2021.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Jerry Boachie-Danquah, Head of Marketing and PR, GSE, said as one of the three independent members on the Council representing the Associate members, Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku was also the Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, a systematically important player in the Ghanaian economy.

Mrs Osei-Poku is credited with leading the successful Barclays transition from a “100-year-old household brand” into Absa.

She is responsible for charting a transformational direction for the bank and for entrenching the new brand amongst key clients, customers, and all stakeholders.

Prior to this, she worked at Absa Group in South Africa as Managing Director responsible for the Corporate and Investment Banking business in East and West Africa.

As a High-Ambition leader, Mrs Osei-Poku combined effective commitment to high financial performance and social good. She has over 27-years pan-African experience from Standard Chartered and Barclays Bank with various leadership roles in risk management, corporate governance, business management, strategy, client coverage and change management.

She has broad board experience having previously sat on boards in telecommunications, banking, commerce, and hospitality.

She is currently the Chairperson of the Advisory Board of the College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana.

In addition, she sits on other executive fora and is an Honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana.

Mrs Osei-Poku is an alumnus of University of Ghana Legon and has an MBA from the Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom.

She has participated in various leadership and other programmes worldwide. She is fluent in English with a working knowledge of French.

Source: GNA