2022 Budget to build sustainable entrepreneurial nation – Minister

14 mins ago General News, Lead Story Leave a comment

Ken Ofori-Atta – Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, says the 2022 budget is intentional about building a sustainable entrepreneurial nation through fiscal consolidation and job creation.

He said this might be an uncomfortable transition but “we are a people who think deeply, and we must progress and become a people who also make things for ourselves and the world.”

The Minister said, “we must embrace this challenge of becoming a vibrant entrepreneurial nation.”

He also announced that the government has proposed to abolish road and bridge tolls.

This, he said, is to improve productivity and reduce environmental pollution.

The theme for the 2022 is “Building a sustainable entrepreneurial nation: fiscal consolidation and job creation.”

Source: GNA

