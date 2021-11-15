Establishment of Dormaa-Ahenkro High Court is good news – Chief

Share this with more people!

Barimah Oppong Yaw Boabasa II, the Gyaasehene of Dormaa Traditional Area on Friday, said the establishment of a High Court at Dormaa- Ahenkro would be good news and economically relieving for residents.

He said that would save them money and time because the cost of traveling from Dormaa-Ahenkro to Sunyani High Court to attend to their cases would be reduced.

Barimah Boabasa II was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region following a promise by the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah that a High Court would be established in the area.

The Chief Justice was in the town earlier on Thursday to inaugurate a Child-Friendly Gender-based Violence Court (CF-GBVC), which is one of four created by the Judicial Service in the country.

The CF-GBVC created with support by UNICEF is equipped with child-friendly equipment including testifying and children playing rooms with books and toys to meet desirable standard.

It is located within the local Circuit Court building, which has been newly-refurbished as part of the funding support by UNICEF.

Barimah Boabasa II said the non-existence of a High Court “is hurting the delivery of justice in the area and the CJ’s announcement for that is really significant for us”.

He said the High Court’s establishment was long overdue, saying it would promote businesses and an increase in social services.

Source: GNA