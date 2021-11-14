Police stabilising headteacher of drowned pupils before prosecution

Share this with more people!

The Northern Regional Police Command says it is taking measures to stabilise the traumatised headteacher of the St Charles Lwanga Junior High School, Mr Emmanuel Chenjah, before prosecution.

The headteacher had directed some 31 pupils of his school, in the Saboba District of the Northern Region, to work on his rice farm, of which eight got drowned upon their return, when one of the two canoes they were traveling on capsized in the Oti River on Friday.

Superintendent of Police, Mr Baba Ananga, the Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Chenjah’s condition could not immediately allow for charges to be preferred against him until he was stable to face prosecution.

Even though the Crime Officer could not immediately state charges likely to be preferred against the suspect, he was optimistic that the suspect would assist to bring justice to the children and their families.

Mr Ananga said the eight bodies had been deposited at the Assemblies of God District Hospital in Saboba, pending autopsy.

Source: GNA