Seven-member jury empanelled to kick start cop killer’s trial

An Accra High Court has successfully empanelled a seven-member jury to hear the case of Eric Kojo Duah, being held for the murder of two Police officers at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Duah is standing trial with his accomplice Michael Osafo Ani.

Duah is facing two counts of murder while Ani is facing a charge of abetment of crime. The two accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Court empanelled the seven-member jury after accused persons had rejected a number of persons selected as jury with varied reasons.

The Court presided over by Mrs Justice El-Freda Dankyi adjourned the matter to November 24 for both defense counsel and prosecution to address the court.

Duah on August 28, 2019 shot two Policemen namely General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi who had been assigned to duties on the Kasoa-Buduburam- Accra road.

The state contended that the officers chased Duah with their service vehicle after Duah had failed to stop.

Duah allegedly pulled a gun out his car and shot the officers in turns.

Awal died instantly but Dzamesi was pronounced dead shortly on arrival at the hospital.

Source: GNA