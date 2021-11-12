Home / General News / Fake army officer apprehended over recruitment fraud at Suhum

Fake army officer apprehended over recruitment fraud at Suhum

2 mins ago General News Leave a comment

The police have arrested a 32-year-old man, Tanko Sani, for alleged pretence as an army officer and collected an amount of Gh¢2,800.00 from one Mr Richmond Ohene Addo at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the suspect, Sani, introduced himself to the victim on November 6, as an army officer.

The suspect assured the victim of recruiting him into the Ghana Armed Forces and requested the said amount to be paid, he said.

DSP Tetteh said the suspect is in police custody assisting investigation.

Source: GNA

