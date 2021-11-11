President attends UNESCO’s 75th anniversary, takes seven-day leave

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday left Ghana at the head of the Ghanaian delegation to attend the 75th anniversary ceremony of the founding of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, France.

He has been invited to the occasion, which is being held at the UNESCO’s Headquarters in Paris, by the organisation’s Director General, Audrey Azoulay.

President will on Friday, November 12, 2021, deliver a statement on the impact UNESCO has had in Ghana, and what Ghana expects from UNESCO in the coming years.

The United Nations Charter, which came into effect on November 16, 1945, provided for the creation of a specialized agency in the fields of education and culture. The body seeks to build peace through international cooperation in Education, the Sciences, and Culture.

UNESCO’s programmes contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in Agenda 2030, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

President Akufo-Addo will after the Paris event, take a seven-day leave of absence from Saturday, November 13, to Saturday, November 20, 2021, during, which he has accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French Parliament on “The Trial of Progress”, on Friday, November 19.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

Source: GNA