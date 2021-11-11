Ghana’s World Cup dreams in danger after one all draw with Ethiopia

The Black Stars of Ghana have made their road to Qatar 2022 World Cup a more difficult one after being held one all by the Wallias of Ethiopia at the Orlando Sports Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

The Stars who needed the three maximum points to ease their chances in the final game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, scored first in the 20th minute through a perfectly taken free-kick by Andre Ayew.

This was after the Stars had missed some clear-cut scoring opportunities through returnee Richmond Boakye-Yidom, as well as Kudus Mohamed and Kamaldeen Sulleyman.

Ghana kept the lead till the first half.

After recess, the Ethiopians took over the game outplayed the Stars by pinning them to their own half, winning all the 50-50 balls to keep them under pressure throughout the half.

Ethiopia, created several goal scoring opportunities, hit the cross bar once and forced Joojo Wallacot to make some goal bound chances, to deny them the equaliser.

However, it was obvious that, the equaliser was coming as the Ethiopians continue to mount pressure for it, which eventually came in the 72nd minute through Gataneh Kedebe.

Kedebe fired past Wallacot from a cross to return his side back into the game.

Head Coach Milovan Rajevac exhausted all his substitution by introducing Mubarak Wakaso for Boakye-Yiadom, Edmund Addo for Baba Iddrisu, Caleb Ekuban for Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Ishahaku for Andre Ayew.

But it was not enough to salvage the situation for the Black Stars as they have to be content with one point.

Ghana would have to beat South Africa by at least two unanswered goals to salvage their dreams of advancing to the play off zone.

Line-Up: Jojo Wallacot, Andrew Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Joseph Aidoo, Daniel Amartey, Idrrisu Baba/Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew/Caleb Ekuban, Andre Ayew (c)/Fatawu Ishahaku, Boakye Yiadom/Mubarak Wakaso, Kamal Deen

Source: GNA