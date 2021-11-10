AfDB Annual Meetings returns to Ghana in 2022

Share this with more people!

Ghana was set to host the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it impracticable for the major event of the AfDB to be held in-person in the country. Even though the event was held virtually, it didn’t seem to have generated the expected interest and buzz.

Ghana and the AfDB have therefore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to hold the Meetings in the country in 2022. The MoU was signed Monday November 8, 2021 in the capital Accra.

According to the AfDB, the 57th edition of the Annual Meetings and the 48th Annual Meeting of the African Development Fund will take place from May 23 to 27, 2022.

It notes that COVID-19 considerations, plans are underway to hold the meetings in a hybrid format, with the physical presence of Governors, Executive Directors and Bank senior management and officials at the Accra International Conference Centre, and others participating virtually.

Ghana Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the current chair of the Bank’s Boards of Governors, signed the agreement, signaling Ghana’s preparedness to make the event “super successful and unprecedented in the history of the Bank Group.”

Secretary General Vincent Nmehielle signed on behalf of the AfDB Group.

Ofori-Atta underscored the role and strategic importance of the Bank Group as a catalyst for Africa’s economic development, particularly in addressing the devastating impact of the health and economic crisis brought on by COVID-19 and climate change.

“These are not normal times and we must do whatever it takes to make the African Development Bank that institution that fundamentally our constituents need and through its activities, respond to the massive challenges confronting our continent,” he said.

The Annual Meetings are the most important annual statutory event, at which the Boards of Governors of the Bank and the African Development Fund review the Group’s activities over the previous year. The 2022 event will also provide an opportunity to take stock of the continent’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, how to ramp up vaccination against the pandemic and the growing threat posed by climate change.

Secretary General Nmehielle said the signing of the MoU, which defines the responsibilities between the host country and outlines the various requirements for hosting meetings, marked the commencement of planning towards the 2022 event.

He said in addition to the key statutory engagements, the event will feature knowledge events that will deliberate on the continent’s challenges, including cross-cutting issues.

“On behalf of the President of the Bank Group, I wish to assure the Government of Ghana of our commitment and availability to work with you towards a successful hosting of the meetings. We’d continue to engage with the host country team throughout the preparatory process,” Nmehielle said.

Ghana has been a member of the Bank Group since its inception in 1964.