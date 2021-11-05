Milovan names four local players against Ethiopia, South Africa

Share this with more people!

Black Stars Head Coach Milovan Rajevac has named four local players in his Black Stars squad for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Black Stars would battle Ethiopia and South Africa in the last two games and a win in both matches would send Ghana to the play-offs stage.

In Coach Rajevac’s 28-man squad, Accra Hearts of Oak’s goalkeeper Richard Attah was maintained in the squad alongside Dreams FC’s duo Baffour Philimon and Abdul Fatawu Issahakun and Asante Kotoko’s skipper Abdul Ismael Ganiyu also included in the list.

South Africa leads Group G with 10 points while Ghana is on nine after four games in the qualifiers with Ethiopia on three points and Zimbabwe lying at the bottom with a point.

The remaining two matches are a must-win for Ghana to advance to the play-offs and chase for a fourth appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Source: GNA