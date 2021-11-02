Home / Politics / Two MPs seek to amend Legal Profession Act, 1960 

Two MPs seek to amend Legal Profession Act, 1960 

3 mins ago Politics Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
Rockson Defeamekpor

Two law-makers have submitted a memo to the Clerk of Parliament requesting the Legislative Drafting Office to draft, for subsequent submission to the Speaker, a Bill to amend the Legal Professions Act, 1960, Act 32.

Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, and Mr Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu, MP for Madina, in the memo, sought to exclude the Chief Justice as well as other justices of the Supreme Court from the General Legal Council (GLC).

The memo, made available to the Ghana News Agency, seeks a redefinition of the functions of the GLC and the provision for reforms in legal education such that accredited faculties of law with requisite facilities would be licensed to run professional law courses.

It called for redefining of related matters to give effect to Article 37(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Article 37(1) of the 1992 Constitution provides that the State shall endeavor to secure and protect a social order founded on the ideals and principle of freedom, equality, justice, probity, and accountability as enshrined in Chapter 5 of this Constitution; and in particular, the State shall direct its policy towards ensuring every citizen has equality of rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Ghana Parliament to conduct open ballot on anti-gay bill

Parliament will conduct an open ballot to determine the decision of each of the 275 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer