West Hills Mall manager, contractor arrested for blocking China Mall entrance with rocks

James Mensah, aged 42, Facility Manager of West Hills Mall and Samuel Annum Adjei, 44-year-old contractor, have been arrested by the Weija Divisional Police Command for blocking the entrance of China Mall with rocks.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, preliminary investigations suggested that the West Hills Mall was competing with China Mall for clients, hence the blockage.

She said on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at about 0200 hours, the Police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China mall that some persons were there with a dumping truck, tipping off rocks at the entrance of the China mall located behind the West Hills Mall.

DSP OBeng said Police immediately moved to the scene and upon arrival, they observed that the entrance to the mall had indeed been blocked with rocks.

She said the two suspects immediately took to their heels upon seeing the Police.

However, the suspects were given a hot chase, arrested and sent to the Command for questioning, DSP Obeng said.

She said James and Samuel both admitted to the offence and had been cautioned.

DSP Obeng said they were presently in Police custody assisting with investigations, meanwhile the rocks have been moved from the entrance of the China mall.

Source: GNA