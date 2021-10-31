Pragyia has come to stay – Mintah-Nyarku

Share this with more people!

Dr Kwamina Mintah-Nyarku, Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North, has urged the government to legalise and regulate the tricycle (Pragyia) riding business to help reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

He said the reduced rate in crimes and violence were as a result of the Pragyia business, adding that “Pragyia has come to stay in the country”.

Speaking at a day’s summit with Pragyia riders in the Cape Coast Metropolis, he called for effective and informed dialogue with stakeholders to legalize the business to ease the plight of the youth.

The summit was organized by the Offices of the two Members of Parliament (MPs) for Cape Coast North and South Constituencies.

The MP urged the riders to be discipline, law abiding and adhere to the motor traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents caused by their careless and reckless driving.

He told them to adhere to the directives by the Assembly and negotiate with leaders if the directives would affect their business in the Metropolis.

He pledged his support and commitment in ensuring the wellbeing of the populace in terms of job creation to improve their standard of living.

Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the MP for Cape Coast South Constituency, reiterated calls on government to legalize tricycle riding business to reduce unemployment rate in the country.

He stated that though the business was illegal, in reality, it was a necessity for the survival of the youth many of whom were currently unemployed, a situation he noted, compromised the security of the country.

He called on all stakeholders to put their political affiliations aside and collaborate to ensure massive development and better future for the youth of the country.

He told the government to empower the youth to be useful citizens to contribute to the socio-economic development of the area.

He urged the riders to partake in a training programme to be organized by his office to get them informed and aware of the road signs, rules and regulations of the riding business to avoid further accidents.

Mr. Samuel Atta Mills, the MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality, urged the riders to be discipline and law abiding to help reduce the harm caused to lives and property.

Source: GNA