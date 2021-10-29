Fake lawyer arrested

Share this with more people!

The Nyinahin District Magistrate has ordered the arrest of a 39-year-old man for allegedly posing as a lawyer to defend a murder suspect.

Kyei Baffour was before the district court presided over by Madam Vera Victoria Akonu in the case of the Republic versus Selorm Agam.

The Magistrate said her checks at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and General Legal Counsel (GLC) indicated that the suspect was not called to the Bar.

Baffour had allegedly told the Court that he was called to the Bar in 2015 and gave his license number as EAR 21053/21.

During police interrogation, he admitted not being a lawyer though he had some background knowledge in law, claiming he did a Legal Profession Course in California, USA.

The suspect asserted that he passed the Law Entrance Examination in Ghana but he discontinued the Law Programme due to personal reasons.

Mr Baffour, who was detained for further investigations, has a wig, a bib and a gown seized from him.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Godwin Atsu Ahianyo, Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency.

Source: GNA