Home / Africa/International / Four Israelis accused of defrauding Germans of millions

Four Israelis accused of defrauding Germans of millions

11 hours ago Africa/International Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Following a request by the German authorities, the Israeli police arrested four Israelis for allegedly defrauding Germans of millions.

Via call centres, the victims had been convinced to invest large sums in shares and foreign currencies, among other things, police said on Wednesday.

Sometime later, however, the victims found out that no corresponding transactions had been carried out for the money.

A company in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv is at the centre of the investigation.

Eleven other people were released after questioning, it said.

In addition, accounts with about €1.1 million ($1.3 million) had been frozen.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Chinese economic growth slows in third quarter

Economic growth in China slowed to 4.9 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, according …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved